 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $419,900

5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $419,900

Located in the coveted, gated Entrada Bonita, this move-in ready home with a park across the street and all the amenities Rancho Sahuartia offers, will not disappoint! From the moment you walk in, you will see this open floor plan home is well cared for. The living area spaces that boast 9 ft. ceilings are open and bright with many windows, all with blinds. The kitchen has granite counters with an island and a sink in it, a giant walk-in pantry, double ovens and open to a large dining area. You will find ceiling fans throughout, and storage closets. There is 1 bed and bath downstairs, great for guests with the other 4 bedrooms, loft and laundry room, upstairs. There is a balcony off of the loft overlooks the Santa Rita Mountains and can be seen from the Master bedroom as well.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News