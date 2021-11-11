 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $429,900

This beautiful vaulted-ceiling home is in a prime lot!! It backs up to the gorgeous views of the Santa Rita mountains and the pecan groves for you to enjoy on those cool nights from the balcony. The spacious master bedroom is downstairs with a large walk in closet and four large bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. The family room features an inviting fireplace that flows to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The beautiful kitchen offers granite and upgraded cabinetry. Come and check it out in the award winning community of Rancho Sahuarita!!

