This beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath home in coveted Rancho Sahuarita is less than 2 years old w/tons of upgrades. This NextGen home features a great room that opens to the dining area & large kitchen w/island, gas range, granite countertops & SS appliances. Porcelain tile has been added to the living areas including the NextGen. Grout has been recently professionally colored & sealed. The NexGen has a kitchenette, full bath, private entrance & laundry hookups. Upstairs features a loft, laundry room, 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath and master bedroom. The master features a private bath W/barn door & large walk-in closet. Whole home is wired for commercial grade wifi. Backyard is fully landscaped W/artificial grass, gazebo & fruit trees.
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $435,000
