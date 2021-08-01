HUGE HOME ON PREMIUM LOT WITH MOUNTAIN VIEW!! This home will check off all your boxes and is ready for today's modern home/work space!! Downstairs features, enclosed office space with French doors, great room, laundry room, and full bedroom and bathroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, electric range but gas option available, granite countertops and the desired walk-in pantry!! Upstairs features loft, master suite and 3 additional bedrooms with hallway bathroom and additional office with beautiful windows for bright light shining in!! Your backyard Oasis...will await you with pool/spa, view fencing, built in BBQ, no back neighbor for extra privacy, extended covered patio and glorious MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $447,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A drive through Tucson convinced this restaurateur to ditch his tropical island retirement plans and open an Italian restaurant downtown.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The new Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink spot will have a similar menu, including its popular Brussels sprouts dish.
- Updated
Jacob “Jake” Dindinger, 20, had been working as an EMT for four months and hoped one day to become a firefighter.
- Updated
Maricopa County officials deny several claims of "irregularities" made by contractors conducting the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election.
- Updated
The sortation center, located near Tucson International Airport, is expected to open later this year, with pay starting at $15.50.
- Updated
Cacti and boulders slide down picturesque Golden Gate Mountain, which appeared as a backdrop in some John Wayne movies.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
For Star subscribers: The family that runs the popular Tucson bakery is returning to their Barrio Hollywood roots.
- Updated
At least six people were injured in the Thursday afternoon attack.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: From cookies to gyros to wings, check out these new shops coming soon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: July rain totals — so far — range from 3 to 15 inches in the greater Tucson area. Use our map to see how much fell on your part of town.