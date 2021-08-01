 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $447,000

HUGE HOME ON PREMIUM LOT WITH MOUNTAIN VIEW!! This home will check off all your boxes and is ready for today's modern home/work space!! Downstairs features, enclosed office space with French doors, great room, laundry room, and full bedroom and bathroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, electric range but gas option available, granite countertops and the desired walk-in pantry!! Upstairs features loft, master suite and 3 additional bedrooms with hallway bathroom and additional office with beautiful windows for bright light shining in!! Your backyard Oasis...will await you with pool/spa, view fencing, built in BBQ, no back neighbor for extra privacy, extended covered patio and glorious MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!!

