5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $449,900

List Range $449,900-$454,900! Exceptional & Highly Rare Next Gen Home in Highly Sought After Rancho Sahuarita! Showcasing a Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 baths & over 2897 total Sq Feet! This Magnificent Homes Main Living Area is approx 2297 ft & 600 sq ft Next Gen Suite Perfect for In Laws, Elderly Family, Guest Quarters or Older Kids! Main Home has a Very Open & Spacious Floorplan with a Big Gorgeous Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Counters, Nice Dining Area, Huge Great Room, 3 Good Sized Guest Rooms, Full Guest Bath, Generous Master Suite & Master Bath, BONUS Loft Multi Use Area, AMAZING Next Gen Suite With its Own Beautiful Kitchen, Open Living Room & Dining Area, Master Suite & 3/4 Bath, Its OWN Separate Entrance & MORE! Big Backyard, & All The Amenities of Rancho Sahuarita! This is LIVING!!!

