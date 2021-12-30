 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $498,500

Enjoy the panoramic mountain views from your pool in this luxurious 5 bedroom home. Truly one of a kind. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac in the gated community of Encore at Madera Highlands. You'll love the openness of this floor plan. Greet guests in the foyer. Notice the wood & iron railings. Spacious great room, formal and daily dining, and kitchen offer a wonderful place to entertain. Highly upgraded kitchen w/top of the line cabinets, granite and an island. Downstairs bedroom suite for guests. Upstairs boasts of a loft, four bedrooms, and room for all. The three car garage provides a nice area to keep the toys. Under the covered patio, relax in your stunning backyard with unlimited views and no rear neighbors. Faux lawn to play on and a gorgeous pool. MUCH MORE !! LEASED Solar.

