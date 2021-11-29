Located in the Estancia Del Corazon gated community of Rancho Sahuarita, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is one of the largest floor plans in the community. This home offers a main floor bonus double door office/workout room that could also be used as an additional/guest bedroom. The large living room, den and family/media room offer great space for the family as well as entertaining. The beautiful kitchen has a large granite island, breakfast nook and adjacent formal dining. Upgraded wood and iron banisters lead upstairs to the large family/media room to include 4 built in bunkbeds. The large master suite has a double vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. This home offers ample storage with 2 additional walk-in closets, storage room under stairs and large
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $515,000
