Gorgeous, updated home in highly desired gated neighborhood of Estancia Del Corazon in Rancho Sahuarita. This 5 bedroom beautiful home has lots of extra features you won't find anywhere else. With a massive walk-in master closet with built in closet organization (that can easily convert back to a 6th bedroom). A beautiful updated kitchen with quartz and butcher block counter tops and a double vent hood and gas ranges. Come take a look at the entertainers paradise equipped with a built in BBQ, a pool with a waterfall feature, a pergola, and an outdoor fireplace to enjoy on a cool fall evening. The owners thought of everything and added an extra side yard for a play area or dog run. The 3 car garage offers lots of built in storage. You don't want to miss out on this one of a kind home!
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $589,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After rescuing the baby javelinas — known as "reds" because of their youthful, auburn hair — a Tucson couple is seeking changes to in-ground garbage bins that attract and trap wildlife.
- Updated
County considering suing city of Tucson over new rates that will see the average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated county limits will see monthly water bills increase from $50.28 to $56.45 per month.
- Updated
We may be in the desert, but we can still ice skate! Thanks to the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, a temporary ice skating rink is returning to downtown Tucson for the holidays.
- Updated
Tucson, Arizona, will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Je…