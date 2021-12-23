Gorgeous, updated home in highly desired gated neighborhood of Estancia Del Corazon in Rancho Sahuarita. This 5 bedroom beautiful home has lots of extra features you won't find anywhere else. With a massive walk-in master closet with built in closet organization (that can easily convert back to a 6th bedroom). A beautiful updated kitchen with quartz and butcher block counter tops and a double vent hood and gas ranges. Come take a look at the entertainers paradise equipped with a built in BBQ, a pool with a waterfall feature, a pergola, and an outdoor fireplace to enjoy on a cool fall evening. The owners thought of everything and added an extra side yard for a play area or dog run. The 3 car garage offers lots of built in storage. You don't want to miss out on this one of a kind home!
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $589,000
