5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,000,000

Stunning views! Unique and spacious house on 1.25 acres near Wilmot/5th & part of the Indian House Historic District. Beautiful walled & irrigated gardens, one green oasis shaded by mature trees sixty feet tall, one natural desert, one containing the pool, ramada, and guest house. Large living area & master suite each containing wood burning fireplaces,elegant dining area,bathroom sauna,refurbished light filled kitchen w/Viking stove & granite countertops.An entertainer's dream & rare opportunity that seldom comes on the market. Adjoining the property is a 1.3 acre undeveloped land parcel with Catalina and Rincon views which is also available for purchase for $250,000.