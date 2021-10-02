This substantial Territorial home has viga ceilings and exposed Adobe walls throughout. On a sprawling half acre lot in Historic Catalina Vista, this home offers five bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an office, gym, and two full kitchens. Brick floors, wood ceilings, and Spanish tile all contribute to this remarkably warm and timeless residence. The expansive living and dining spaces center around a large kiva fireplace and views of the central courtyard. The rear yard has a mature cactus garden, custom pool, and brick patios. All this just walking distance to the University of Arizona and Banner Hospital.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,175,000
