5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,179,000

Life in the luxurious custom home of your dreams is closer than you think. Craig Douglas Homes specializes in designing and building homes tailored to their owner's unique personal needs and sense of style. This floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths w/ a great room style and 3 car garage. Countless designer details including soaring ceilings to add posh flare. Clean lines, bright open floor plan and gorgeous accents.. More coming soon! Call for details.