 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,179,000

Life in the luxurious custom home of your dreams is closer than you think. Craig Douglas Homes specializes in designing and building homes tailored to their owner's unique personal needs and sense of style. This floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths w/ a great room style and 3 car garage. Countless designer details including soaring ceilings to add posh flare. Clean lines, bright open floor plan and gorgeous accents.. More coming soon! Call for details.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News