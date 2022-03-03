 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,185,000

TOP OF THE LINE full renovation with imported materials from CA. Beautiful, spotless, ahead of its time for the area. Located in central Tucson minutes from the UofA, downtown, entertainment, shopping, etc. *Privacy wall off Grant Rd. has already been approved for installation*. Mature landscaping with a variety of colorful desert plants & zoned irrigation. Multiple covered patios in the front & back including off the master suite. Features include large Anderson windows, recessed lighting, split floor plan w/ two master bedrooms, book-matched porcelain & quartz island, countertops & showers, dual wine cooler, wide oak, porcelain & marble flooring, Italian cabinets, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, gorgeous pool with new limestone deck. Dedicated laundry room & outdoor bar with built in grill.

