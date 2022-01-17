 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000

Lovely family home with views, views, views and a lush desert garden that has hosted multiple weddings. Mature trees 50 feet tall are set in the center of town at Wilmot/5th in the Indian House historic district which allows for half the regular tax payment. This house is one of Tucson's HIDDEN GEMS. Whether a wedding venue or family dwelling, this one checks all the boxes. This beautiful home features exposed beams, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, chef's range & granite tile countertops in the kitchen, built in bookshelves, 2 wood burning fireplaces. Sparkling pool, covered seating area, paved walkways, mountain views & more, the landscape is an entertainer's dream. Guesthouse boasts 2 bedrooms & stained concrete floors w/mountain & garden views.

