5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000

Stunning estate nestled in the Tucson Mountains. Offering unparalleled panoramic city, and mountain views. This newly constructed home with quality finishes, and an open and expansive layout with contemporary livability is an entertainers paradise. This is your chance to hand pick the final custom touches to this spectacular custom home. Choose your style of driveway paver and pattern, garage door and glass shower doors. Offering natural light throughout, concrete flooring, 16 ft ceilings, and views from every window. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with stainless steel Zline appliances, oversized island & breakfast bar, a chef's dream!