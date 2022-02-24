 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000

Stunning views.Unique,spacious house on over 2 acres near Wilmot/5th & part of the Indian House Historic District.Beautiful,walled & irrigated gardens,one green oasis shaded by mature trees sixty feet tall,one natural desert,one containing the pool,ramada and guest house.Large living area & master suite each containing wood burning fireplaces,elegant dining area,bathroom sauna,refurbished light filled kitchen w/Viking stove & granite countertops.An entertainer's dream & rare opportunity that seldom comes on the market.The lot can be split by owner leaving the main house on 1.2 acres offered at $990,000.A new house,well separated from the original property,can be built on the remaining lot,offered at $250,000.This parcel affords spectacular Catalina & Rincon views & sits alongside a wash.

