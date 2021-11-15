 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000

Caliente Creek Ranch is a special place to the guests and owners. It is an owner-run vacation rental property nestled on beautiful 5.6 acres of mesquites and desert tranquility. Three vacation rental units (one is owner occupied) and a RV spot. Completely turnkey ready to go and operating. Dorothy's Cottage is already booked into next May and The Breeze is now close to the same. These homes are completely furnished, everything you need is here. Most furnishings will remain. The Rv space has stayed rented for the past 3 years with full hook ups and satellite TV cable from the main house. Dorothy's cottage is a beautiful large 2 bedroom 2 bath house alongside the main house, the winter season has been booking a year in advance for the past 5 years with many returning guests.

