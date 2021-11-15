Caliente Creek Ranch is a special place to the guests and owners. It is an owner-run vacation rental property nestled on beautiful 5.6 acres of mesquites and desert tranquility. Three vacation rental units (one is owner occupied) and a RV spot. Completely turnkey ready to go and operating. Dorothy's Cottage is already booked into next May and The Breeze is now close to the same. These homes are completely furnished, everything you need is here. Most furnishings will remain. The Rv space has stayed rented for the past 3 years with full hook ups and satellite TV cable from the main house. Dorothy's cottage is a beautiful large 2 bedroom 2 bath house alongside the main house, the winter season has been booking a year in advance for the past 5 years with many returning guests.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
A 16-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected attempt by Arizona's attorney general to immediately block President Biden from requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID.
For Star subscribers: A new center in Tucson will provide health care for seniors along with fitness classes, games and social opportunities.
- Updated
Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall and winter to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died when he crashed into a gravel truck Thursday.
- Updated
Things to do Nov. 10-14 in Tucson include shopping events, festivals, live music spots, car shows and more.