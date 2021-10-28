 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,212,000

One owner custom home! Two story with a passenger elevator. Wrought iron electric gated front entrance, Terrazzo tile, vaulted entry foyer with custom wood staircase, high ceilings, Venetian plaster, custom ceiling features, zoned High Efficiency ACs, Furnaces & Water Heaters, Soft & filtration water systems, wood floors & more! 5 (could be 6) bedroom with 3 full baths. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with double sink, large jacuzzi tub, extra large steam shower, bidet & huge custom dual walk-in California Closet. Gourmet kitchen, Decor gas cook top, double Convection Ovens, 2 Wine Captains, Wet Bar, Granite counter tops, Custom cabinets, & extra large walk-in Pantry with shelves & pull out storage.

