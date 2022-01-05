This Beautiful Custom homes sits on 3.3 acres of Horse Property and has 360 degree views of Mountains, city lights, sunsets and sunrises plus a 2500 sq. ft. basement area that includes a media/home theater room and a large attached garage below that can fit up to 6 vehicles. The Home itself is designed and situated perfectly to enjoy everything the property can offer. With deep wrap around porches and private patios off the bedrooms, you can relax privately or enjoy some great entertaining with your guests. A large Lagoon Style infinity edge pool with spa and waterfall to cool you off. Inside you will find a true chef's kitchen with red dragon granite counter tops,
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Get ready, more Krispy Kreme goodness is coming to Tucson.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Following an 18-month pandemic closure, a 38-year-old Tucson coffee shop is shutting its doors for good.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A downtown Tucson hotel built in the 1960s has been sold and will be converted into a 210-unit apartment complex.
- Updated
If you disrespect the Rose Bowl, you disrespect a generation of sports fans who sat in front of a fireplace on New Year’s Day, waiting for the voice of ABC’s Keith Jackson to make you feel warm all over.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: New home prices in the Tucson area could climb well above $400,000 in 2022.
- Updated
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
A 46-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a car making a left-hand turn on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Vanessa Siqueiros was declared dead at the crash scene.
- Updated
The tribe received a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to construct 27 townhomes on reservation.