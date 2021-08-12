 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,275,000

If you love horses, this property is everything you've been looking for! With sprawling mountain views and true southwestern charm, this 13.5 acre ranch in NW Tucson has it all! The property features a stunning burnt adobe ranch house with open beamed wooden ceilings, exposed brick walls, multiple fireplaces, classic Saltillo tile, and a lovely gated pool and Sonoran desert landscaping. The matching guesthouse is truly unique! This property features a 350 foot by 140 foot roping arena, a six stall barn, multiple corrals, a round pen, a spacious chicken coop, a workshop, a private well and a 3 car garage! A functional ranch with gorgeous mountain views, a stunning home, and an amazing location is hard to find. Don't miss it! Check out the video & 3D tours online. Sale includes 2 parcels.

