If you love horses, this property is everything you've been looking for! With sprawling mountain views and true southwestern charm, this 13.5 acre ranch in NW Tucson has it all! The property features a stunning burnt adobe ranch house with open beamed wooden ceilings, exposed brick walls, multiple fireplaces, classic Saltillo tile, and a lovely gated pool and Sonoran desert landscaping. The matching guesthouse is truly unique! This property features a 350 foot by 140 foot roping arena, a six stall barn, multiple corrals, a round pen, a spacious chicken coop, a workshop, a private well and a 3 car garage! A functional ranch with gorgeous mountain views, a stunning home, and an amazing location is hard to find. Don't miss it! Check out the video & 3D tours online. Sale includes 2 parcels.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s eastside Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County children ages 16 and younger has been growing since July 1.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
"We've still got to get to the fall and iron some things out and we've got to go through some adversity together. But from where we started, I really liked where we ended up."
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some, though, fear wealthy investors looking for Airbnb-style rentals could undermine proposal aimed at increasing Tucson's affordable housing supply.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Tucson Police found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on East Speedway Boulevard.
- Updated
Two students in the class tested positive for the virus.