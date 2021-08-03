Award Winning Masterpiece located across from the Saguaro Monument National Park. Custom Built by Tucson Premier Builder TRS Custom Homes. Custom Quality abounds from the flagstone flooring, soaring ceilings, large family room with floor to ceiling windows framing the Catalina Mountains. Staked Stone f/p. Chef's kitchen with custom appliances, granite counters, large island, nook. Formal living room with custom ceiling, door leading to second patio. Formal dining room with trayed ceiling. Custom powder room. Owner's suite with bonus room and exquisite bath area, jetted tub. secondary bedroom en-suite bath. Pool bath with granite counters, banco seating. Backyard with large lap pool/spa, custom fireplace, Ramada, outdoor kitchen, staked stoned columns, grass area, professionally landscape
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,325,000
