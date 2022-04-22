 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,350,000

  • Updated

Absolutely beautiful, 5 bedroom / 3 Bath, Santa Fe Home perched on a 1 acre lot at the base of Sombrero Peak, offering a jaw-dropping expansive view! Built in 2018, and impeccably maintained, this house is full of upgrades which include photovoltaic solar panels, solar heated pool, central vacuum, water catchment system, water softener and many other upgrades. The floor plan is well designed with an entire guest suite including its own living area and kitchenette. Stepping out into the resort style backyard you will not be disappointed. Lounge and enjoy an evening dinner under the full length covered patio, take a dip in the heated pool, or perhaps a nature stroll ending with a relaxing fire in your own backyard....the choice is yours! Set up your showing today, this home will not last!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News