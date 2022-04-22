5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,350,000

Absolutely beautiful, 5 bedroom / 3 Bath, Santa Fe Home perched on a 1 acre lot at the base of Sombrero Peak, offering a jaw-dropping expansive view! Built in 2018, and impeccably maintained, this house is full of upgrades which include photovoltaic solar panels, solar heated pool, central vacuum, water catchment system, water softener and many other upgrades. The floor plan is well designed with an entire guest suite including its own living area and kitchenette. Stepping out into the resort style backyard you will not be disappointed. Lounge and enjoy an evening dinner under the full length covered patio, take a dip in the heated pool, or perhaps a nature stroll ending with a relaxing fire in your own backyard....the choice is yours! Set up your showing today, this home will not last!