This gorgeous home is range priced $1,375,000-1,415,000. This home has amazing views of Thimble Peak and the Santa Catalina Mountains. It features a gourmet kitchen w/ high-end appliances and an over-sized island. Sophisticated travertine floors, solid wood doors/trim, exclusive light features, exposed beams and quartz counter tops are just a few of the refined touches. Guest house w/ separate entrance. This lot can be split and is zoned CR1. GREAT VALUE! You cannot replace this home for this sales price.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Senate will vote on making it legal for business owners and their employees to kill people who are damaging or defacing their property.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson's El Charro is kicking off its centennial celebration with the opening of a new downtown restaurant, The Monica.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tesla is opening its first Tucson dealership as new electric vehicle inventory is scarce locally and around the nation.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Researchers will use a nontoxic dye to help show whether sunlight can destroy various chemical compounds in the Tucson river water, including pharmaceuticals and personal care products.
- Updated
"The pandemic, coupled with other problems such as streaming of first-run movies, etc., have taken their toll," a retail broker said of the theater's closing.
- Updated
The Rillito Park Foundation decided Thursday to form a panel made up of experts in and outside of the racing industry to take a serious look at what Rillito can do to make it better.
- Updated
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a pickup truck carrying people in its bed smashed into trees.
- Updated
Fencing can alter or cut off the movement of mule deer, bighorn sheep and javelina between the Tucson Mountains and ranges to the west.
- Updated
Hotel occupancy, one indicator, has improved so much in Tucson that “we're blown away, to be honest,” says the CEO of Visit Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tyler Fenton's Bata will feature a menu inspired and kissed by fire.