5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,375,000

This gorgeous home is range priced $1,375,000-1,415,000. This home has amazing views of Thimble Peak and the Santa Catalina Mountains. It features a gourmet kitchen w/ high-end appliances and an over-sized island. Sophisticated travertine floors, solid wood doors/trim, exclusive light features, exposed beams and quartz counter tops are just a few of the refined touches. Guest house w/ separate entrance. This lot can be split and is zoned CR1. GREAT VALUE! You cannot replace this home for this sales price.

