5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,399,000

5 Bedroom, 5 Bath plus 2 large loft areas. Split floorplan with 2 master suites. Extended covered patio with multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. Upper deck with spectacular views. Private pool with extensive gardens both front and back. Chef's kitchen with custom hardwood cabinets, 6 gas burner Viking range, 3 ovens, prep sink, huge island, breakfast bar and separate kitchen breakfast/dining area. Formal dining room, Living and Family rooms. One of a kind wood and iron staircase leads to multiple loft areas - office space and work out area with views, plus optional living areas. Soaring ceilings with loads of natural light.

