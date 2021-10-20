Rare Breathtaking views of Tucson. Steel Framed construction, stucco finish with cement tile roof. Step into the great room, fireplace, 16ft ceilings, you will be enamored with the panoramic views from every direction. Open kitchen, formal dining room, granite countertops, kitchen island, large pantry, stainless steel kitchen aid appliances. Master bedroom, 11 ft ceilings, cozy fireplace, private patio, 8ft solid oak doors throughout, master bathroom featuring jetted tub, views, dual head shower with multi shower heads & Oversized closet. 2 bedrooms features en-suites & walk in closets. Huge rec/workout multi function room. Backyard Oasis with fireplace several seating areas, rock waterfall, smart pool w/lighting, in floor cleaning system and negative edge showcasing endless views.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,000
