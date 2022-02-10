 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,000

Views, the one word that encapsulates what this exquisite estate is about. Situated on a .86 acre, lot this masterpiece has been thoughtfully designed to take advantage of the panoramic view of the Catalina Mountains to the north and the one of a kind view of the city to the south. The custom designer grand staircase leading to the front of the home is the first thing you will notice on this LeBlanc original. Once you ascend you will see the magnificent views of the city from the front courtyard. At night is when the magic happens when downtown and the rest of the city lights up leaving you in awe. These views are also visible through the custom doors in the living room and the dining room as well as the City View Bedroom.

