This Beautiful Custom homes sits on 3.3 acres of Horse Property and has 360 degree views of Mountains, city lights, sunsets and sunrises plus a 2500 sq. ft. basement area that includes a media/home theater room and a large attached garage below that can fit up to 6 vehicles. The Home itself is designed and situated perfectly to enjoy everything the property can offer. With deep wrap around porches and private patios off the bedrooms, you can relax privately or enjoy some great entertaining with your guests. A large Lagoon Style infinity edge pool with spa and waterfall to cool you off. Inside you will find a true chef's kitchen with red dragon granite counter tops,
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,450,000
