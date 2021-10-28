Gorgeous, custom home nestled deep into the heart of the Catalina Foothills. Remodeled in 2016 with travertine flooring, granite counter tops, custom distressed knotty alder wood cabinetry, Thermador luxury stainless steel appliances...this home will NOT disappoint! Comfortably sized master bedroom with wood-burning fireplace, an incredible walk-in closet with washer/dryer and private entrance to backyard. From the bay windows in the kitchen to the sliding patio doors extending across entire living room, there are views of the Catalinas. Either up in the pool or down by the outside fireplace, this property is meant for entertaining. Currently used as a gym, the east wing bedroom with private entrance to backyard could make for guest living space. Pride in ownership is an understatement.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,450,000
