 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,450,000

Gorgeous, custom home nestled deep into the heart of the Catalina Foothills. Remodeled in 2016 with travertine flooring, granite counter tops, custom distressed knotty alder wood cabinetry, Thermador luxury stainless steel appliances...this home will NOT disappoint! Comfortably sized master bedroom with wood-burning fireplace, an incredible walk-in closet with washer/dryer and private entrance to backyard. From the bay windows in the kitchen to the sliding patio doors extending across entire living room, there are views of the Catalinas. Either up in the pool or down by the outside fireplace, this property is meant for entertaining. Currently used as a gym, the east wing bedroom with private entrance to backyard could make for guest living space. Pride in ownership is an understatement.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News