5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,495,000

Bujia Segunda is one of the rare properties in 85718 that backs up to miles of unobstructed natural desert, washes, jogging and mountain bike trails.Located in the center of the Foothills, access to North, East, Central and West side amenities is quick and convenient. This wonderfully maintained home is perched upon on a large lot, that boasts city and ever changing mountain vistas. Oversized bedrooms, high ceilings, and stone floors give way to an expansive and comforting energy. 5 full bedrooms - 3 fireplaces - large outdoor porches - 3 car garage - security - Viking appliances - granite throughout. The views and location of this home are incredible! Standing at the kitchen sink, there are no better views in Tucson!

