 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,500,000

Check out this 2007 custom built home with pool tucked away in Hidden Valley! This contemporary home was designed with gorgeous panoramic mountain views, a grand entrance and walking into a breath-taking foyer. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with an office, game room and media room. The first floor features the living area with two-sided fireplace that opens to dining area and kitchen, two bedrooms and a master suite. The upstairs has an amazing master suite with a separate sitting area with fireplace, a huge walk-in closet and a spa like bathroom with gorgeous mountain views from the balcony and jetted tub. The final bedroom is on the other end with its own balcony along with the game room and media room. Located with close proximity to Sabino Canyon and championship golf courses.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News