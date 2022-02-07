 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,575,000

Stunning one of a kind home resting high on a hilltop with limitless views of Tucson's city lights, saguaro studded Catalinas, Rincons, Mount Lemmon, Sombrero Peak and the valley's gorgeous sunrises & sunsets. Completed in April 2018 the home boasts 5 bedrooms, four of them are suites, 6600 sq. ft. under the roof with 3750 sq. ft. of living space. Entertainers dream with ample room on the east facing porch for gatherings large or intimate. Lounge in the PebbleTec pool or relax in the 6 seat modern spa. Tucked between the home and the mountain is a private seating area with a calming water feature. Paved road all the way to the private gate at the entrance to the property, plenty of parking on the brick paver driveway and a 4 car garage with wifi equipped garage doors and room to park an RV

