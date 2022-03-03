 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,625,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,625,000

Spectacular! Seller will entertain offers/counter offers between $1,625,000-$1,675,000 for this custom home on 25 private acres. Outdoor living at its best bordering Federal and State land. Panoramic mountain and city views. Stables for your horses and the ultimate 4500 sqft RV garage. Bring your car collection, toys or boats to fill the additional four garages. State of the art pool with a built in bar, spa, waterfall and additional lighted features. Impressive media room with built in bar, surround sound and custom lighting, Pool table stays along with the audio visual equipment and media chairs. Handcrafted kitchen overlooking the great outdoors, three cozy fireplaces and separate quarters for your family or guests. Includes a full kitchen, bathroom and loft with it's own entrance.

