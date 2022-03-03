Spectacular! Seller will entertain offers/counter offers between $1,625,000-$1,675,000 for this custom home on 25 private acres. Outdoor living at its best bordering Federal and State land. Panoramic mountain and city views. Stables for your horses and the ultimate 4500 sqft RV garage. Bring your car collection, toys or boats to fill the additional four garages. State of the art pool with a built in bar, spa, waterfall and additional lighted features. Impressive media room with built in bar, surround sound and custom lighting, Pool table stays along with the audio visual equipment and media chairs. Handcrafted kitchen overlooking the great outdoors, three cozy fireplaces and separate quarters for your family or guests. Includes a full kitchen, bathroom and loft with it's own entrance.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The right-wing political figure has longstanding connections to Tucson and southern Arizona.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As national companies build hundreds of homes at a time, these Tucson brothers are developing small lots in residential areas.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The majority of home sellers in Tucson got 100% of the asking price for their home — often substantially more.
- Updated
The Arizona House gave preliminary approval Monday to legislation that would make such payments automatic.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.
- Updated
How Frank Sinatra used his star power to stand up for Black performers in the 1960s in Las Vegas.
- Updated
Following an hours-long standoff, a trooper fired two shots at a 48-year-old man who barricaded himself in a truck in Marana.
Seen and heard at the Galen Center: UA commit Kylan Boswell finally relaxes, Jay Bilas jumps at chance to see UA again
- Updated
News and notes from Los Angeles, where the Wildcats jumped all over the Trojans from the start on Tuesday night.
A 46-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a SUV in Oro Valley Tuesday.
- Updated
Patricia Easter was found dead inside her home on the city's east side.