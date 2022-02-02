Private gated entrance leads to palatial property perched on elevated lot at the end of cul-de-sac in highly desirable Catalina Foothills. VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM and Custom Features Throughout!! Gourmet kitchen: High end SS appliances, SubZero refrigerator, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry. Formal Dining shares dual sided fireplace with Formal Living. Spacious Owner's EnSuite (upper level): Bonus room, private patio, dual vanities, shower, jacuzzi tub, and separate bidet. Classic movie worthy circular lighted staircase leads to lower level into the Family Room, and four bedrooms, two are ensuite. Wraparound covered balconies/patios with breathtaking mountain, sunrise and city night light views. Negative edge pool, spa, putting green, 4-car garage, circular drive, owed solar AND MORE!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000
