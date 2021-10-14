 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,700,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,700,000

Spectacular city and mountain views perched high above Tucson in coveted Skyline Country Club Estates. Just over 5000 square foot main residence with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus separate guest residence with one bedroom, one bathroom, kitchenette, sitting room, plus its own laundry area. Both recently, thoughtfully renovated. Main residence with wonderfully updated kitchen highlighted by white, dove tailed/soft close cabinetry, luxurious granite countertops, huge island with additional cabinetry, built-in Thermador refrigerator, four burner gas cook-top with griddle, double ovens, farm sink and vent hood with cabinetry face. Huge master suite boasts sitting room with fireplace, large bedroom space with sliding glass door to private patio with spectacular city views to the South

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling
Subscriber

Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News