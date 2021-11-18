 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,750,000

ENTERTAINER'S PARADISE! Private gated entrance leads to palatial 5BR/5BA Spanish home on .99 acre elevated lot at end of cul-de-sac in desirable Foothills. VIEWS FROM EVERY DIRECTION! Custom Features Throughout! Double door entry, vaulted wood beam ceiling, polished Travertine, cherry wood floors, dual sided Fireplace. Movie worthy circular lighted staircase. Upper level: Owner's Suite, Office, Kitchen, Dining Room and Formal Living. Lower level: Four Bedrooms (Two Ensuite), Exercise and Family Rooms. Resort Inspired Backyard: Negative Edge Pebble Tec Pool, Spa, Gas Firepit, Putting Green, Flagstone walkways, multiple tiered patios. Wrap around balconies and patios showcase views of the Catalina, Rincon, & Santa Rita Mountains. Indoor/Outdoor Living At It's Best!

