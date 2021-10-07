 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,750,000

Private gated entrance leads to palatial property perched on elevated lot at the end of cul-de-sac in highly desirable Catalina Foothills. VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM! Gourmet kitchen: High end SS appliances, SubZero refrigerator, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry. Formal Dining shares dual sided fireplace with Formal Living. Spacious Owner's EnSuite (upper level) features: Bonus room, private patio, dual vanities, shower, jacuzzi tub, and separate bidet. Classic movie worthy spiral lighted staircase leads to lower level where you will find Family Room, and four bedrooms, two are ensuite. Wraparound balconies and patios with unparalleled mountain and city night light views. Negative edge pool, spa, putting green. Four car garage, circular drive and the list goes on! *Click to read more*

