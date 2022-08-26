5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,995

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a great corner lot. Upon entering you'll notice the light and open floor plan with spacious living area, upgraded and modern kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, island and large pantry. The first floor also includes a bedroom and full bathroom. The second level offers a master suite, 3 additonal bedrooms and another bathroom. The spacious master suite features a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, and just incase you still need more closet space, there is an addition closet in the master bathroom.The low care backyard with artificail grass, brick pavers, and covered patio means you can enjoy spending time outside with the family and not worry about the maintenance. Truly, a must see!