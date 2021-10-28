 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,990

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,990

Investment property! 2 mobiles with a third out building (sign shop) with bathroom. Needs a lot of TLC, but could be a dream fix and flip or fix and hold as rentals. The out building could easily be converted into an additional unit. Buyer to verify square footage. The property is being sold AS IS and is priced accordingly.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News