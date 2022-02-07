 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $180,000

This Picture Rocks home is ready for your creative design! The large 5bd 3bth split bedroom floorplan clocks in at 2000+ sqft of living space. Outdoors you will find a full acre of flat land, beautiful Sonoran Desert scenery and a well share (perfect for your livestock and gardening needs)! Some major components have already been redone including a brand new roof this year and a newer AC unit. With some cosmetic love, this property can become your desert ranch oasis. Come see it today!

