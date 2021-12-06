 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $189,900

Main Home is 2Bed/1Ba and was remodeled late 2017 with new roof, windows, A/C, stucco, paint inside and out, tile, water heating system, remodeledbathroom, and more. Manufactured home is a 3Bed/2Ba, 1998 Cavco (28'x44'). The manufactured home was also painted, bathrooms were remodeled, andnew flooring was installed. Cash Only!!! Sold ''as-is: Hurry, this property will not last!Listing agent is related to seller.

