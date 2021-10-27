Own a piece of Tucson history! This beautiful 3 bed/3 bath historic ranch home sits secluded at the base of Sabino Canyon. Built in 1917, the home has been meticulously renovated & restored to meet the standards of the most discerning. Nearly 15 amazing acres, Sabino Ranch is a paradise to be explored. Walk through the mature trees & down to Sabino Creek as it runs across the property. In addition to the main house, you will find a 2 bed/1bath adobe guesthouse, a large adobe shop/garage with an office & covered carport. Take in the views of the Catalina Mountains from the pool & spa, which has its own pool house. The stables have plenty of storage with two covered paddocks & the tack room is an inviting space to lounge in after riding. Just up the hill is a huge arena/turnout & round pen. The Sabino Ranch is a must see! Breathtaking views of the Catalina Mountains across the property. A beautiful organic vegetable/flower garden is tucked behind the stables. The homestead was built in 1917 by Charles DeBaud, one of the pioneer ranch owners. Along with the renovations and restoration of all ranch buildings by Means Design and Building Corporation, Eric Means's work includes facilitating phase two of the San Xaviers conservation project. The interior decor was designed by Christy Martin whose work at Sabino Ranch was featured in March 2011 Arizona Opera League's Home Tour. Jeffrey Trent of Landscape & Living Environments is the designer who has overseen the landscape & garden for over 20 years. His vision & execution have won multiple awards from Sunset Magazine Western Garden and Design. Each detail, inside & out, has been conceived & executed to an impeccable standard. *Please see the historic write-up of Sabino Ranch in the documents.*
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,250,000
