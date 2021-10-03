Own a piece of Tucson history! This beautiful 3 bed/3 bath historic ranch home sits secluded at the base of Sabino Canyon. Built in 1917, the home has been meticulously renovated & restored to meet the standards of the most discerning. Nearly 15 amazing acres, Sabino Ranch is a paradise to be explored. Walk through the mature trees & down to Sabino Creek as it runs across the property. In addition to the main house, you will find a 2 bed/1bath adobe guesthouse, a large adobe shop/garage with an office & covered carport. Take in the views of the Catalina Mountains from the pool & spa, which has its own pool house. The stables have plenty of storage with two covered paddocks & the tack room is an inviting space to lounge in after riding. Just up the hill is a huge arena/turnout & round pen. The Sabino Ranch is a must see! Breathtaking views of the Catalina Mountains across the property. A beautiful organic vegetable/flower garden is tucked behind the stables. The homestead was built in 1917 by Charles DeBaud, one of the pioneer ranch owners. Along with the renovations and restoration of all ranch buildings by Means Design and Building Corporation, Eric Means's work includes facilitating phase two of the San Xaviers conservation project. The interior decor was designed by Christy Martin whose work at Sabino Ranch was featured in March 2011 Arizona Opera League's Home Tour. Jeffrey Trent of Landscape & Living Environments is the designer who has overseen the landscape & garden for over 20 years. His vision & execution have won multiple awards from Sunset Magazine Western Garden and Design. Each detail, inside & out, has been conceived & executed to an impeccable standard. *Please see the historic write-up of Sabino Ranch in the documents.*
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.
- Updated
The rare succulent is limited in numbers and faces threats including drought, wildfires, plant collectors and a proposed copper mine.
- Updated
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
- Updated
"It is more than we receive on vaccines, masks, border issues, refugees,'' says spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey. "This tops the level of constituent interest those issues have.''
- Updated
For Star subscribers: County supervisors will replace Sen. Kirsten Engel with one of three candidates. Also, Rep. Randy Friese decides to step down; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces censure threat; Steve Bannon returning to Tucson; and more.
- Updated
Colbert's remarks about Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema came during a monologue discussing President Biden's $3.5 trillion bill that is facing criticism by the Tucson native.
- Updated
Fernando Ledezma ran across Interstate 10 to save child.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. a.m. Friday on I-10 near Tangerine Road
- Updated
Things to do this month (October 2021) in Tucson, Arizona include Halloween events, fall celebrations, Tucson Meet Yourself, live music, shopping, car shows and more.
- Updated
The 40-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at Banner University Medical Center.