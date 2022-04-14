5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,595

a''VAIL''able Now! 5 bedroom 3 bath - 2721 sq ft Rental home within the Newly development of Rocking K. This 2 story home presents front porch with foyer upon entry, spacious kitchen with Island, plenty of storage space, and formal dining area off great room. Downstairs bedroom & bath with tub/shower accompanied by 4 bedrooms upstairs with master bedroom & full bath includes walk in closet. Large loft, separate laundry room with W/D hook ups only with extra storage. 2 Car Garage & low maintenance backyard. No Cats Please. All amenities included- Splash Pad, park, tennis courts, playing field along with walking paths and breath taking mountain views. Within the Vail School District, close to the Rincon mountains for exploring, R