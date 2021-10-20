 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,650,000

Magnificent Industrial Modern masterpiece by architect Randel Jacob, located in exclusive Eleven Arches in the heart of the Catalina Foothills. Fabulous mountain, city, sunrise and sunset views. Only the finest materials incorporated in this one of a kind contemporary home. Incredible chef's, or entertainer's dream kitchen featuring Wolf six burner gas range, plus grill and griddle, Gaggenau oven and Combi steam oven, Miele built-in espresso maker and Thermador Columns refrigerator and freezer. Counter tops feature Nambia Sky Quartzite, Basaltina, Vertrazzo throughout the home. Custom cabinetry and paneling, to include rift cut white oak, ribbon cut mahogany, birch, quarter sawn and wenge. Site finished walnut, Silver River vein cut travertine and polished concrete floors throughout.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News