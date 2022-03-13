 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $215,000

RENOVATED manufactured home w/5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on over 4 acres. Lot adj to Land Trust land with lots of room to ride horses and ATV's. RV accessible. Horse stalls, corral and tack shed. Shared well, septic, fenced in back yard. All new carpet and title. New fixtures in bath, shower, cabinets, kitchen. New paint inside and out. NO FHA or VA due to number on shared well (9).

