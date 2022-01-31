 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $220,000

This home is a large floorplan. 1904sqft includes 5 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, living and fireplace located in the family room. The kitchen divides both areas. Interior storage space and laundry room are one. Does the home need some work? Yes. The home itself needs finishing touches. The pool is in need of replastering and equipment but the hole is in the ground. Additions are permitted. Come and look.Pool is without water. View from the outside of the gate. Do not enter.

