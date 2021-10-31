 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $229,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $229,900

Remodeled corner lot has vintage charm with modern upgrades. 5 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath split floor plan has large bedrooms. A/C and new roof only 2 years old, new kitchen, upgradedbaths, new appliances, kitchen great for gatherings and best of all NO HOA. Property large enough to bring your toys. This is a must see for the large extended family

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News