 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $235,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $235,000

Seller will counter or accept offers between $235,000 and $245,000. Wow ! Large 5 bedroom 3 bathroom manufactured home on an acre! Contemporary interior design featuring wood look plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, crisp white cabinets, 2 tone interior paint, plush carpet, modern electrical/lighting fixtures and more. A must see.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News