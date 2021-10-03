 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,900

Look no further! Easy access to everything, and no dirt roads to the home. Located on the corner of Orange Grove and Calvin, this amazing 1 Ac lot features beautiful mountain views with stunning sunsets! The open floor plan comes with an ample living room, dining area, open kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, dual stainless steel kitchen sink, and appliances. There are 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a nice laundry room and a backyard ready for you. Enjoy BBQ evenings, and a firepit for those cold nights.

